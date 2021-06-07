Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $536.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $549.41 million and the lowest is $518.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.76. 366,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

