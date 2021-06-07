Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,925. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

