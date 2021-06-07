Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce $94.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.14 million. Yext reported sales of $88.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,008. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 136,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

