Zacks: Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. AON posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $942,564,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

