Zacks: Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Belden reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 5,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,118. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

