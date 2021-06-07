Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EGAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eGain by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

