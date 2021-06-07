Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Lennox International stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.17. 175,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,509. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $212.07 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

