Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $465.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.10 million and the highest is $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 8,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,041. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

