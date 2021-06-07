Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $465.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.10 million and the highest is $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 8,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,041. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.