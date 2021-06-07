Zacks: Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $760.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.38 million and the lowest is $758.51 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,767. The firm has a market cap of $826.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.29. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

