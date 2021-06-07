Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.83 Million

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $311.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $96.36. 119,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,109. UMB Financial has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.