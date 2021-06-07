Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.51 million and the highest is $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

ANET stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.95. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.35. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $352.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,068 shares of company stock worth $25,709,804. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.