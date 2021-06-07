Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.51 million and the highest is $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

ANET stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.95. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.35. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $352.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,068 shares of company stock worth $25,709,804. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.