Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $67,323. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

CLVS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,682. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

