Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). comScore reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,679. The company has a market capitalization of $391.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.23. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

