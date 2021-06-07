Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 841,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,103. Green Plains has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

