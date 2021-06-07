ZelaaPayAE One Day Volume Reaches $159,066.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $552,399.46 and approximately $159,066.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 2% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009757 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

