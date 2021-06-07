ZeroSwap Reaches Market Cap of $29.25 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $29.25 million and $2.08 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.61 or 0.01052500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.89 or 0.10252635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053638 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.