Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.97. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 68,626 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $871.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,951,526 shares of company stock worth $4,576,513. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,558 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.