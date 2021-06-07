ZrCoin (ZRC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54,848.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $896,989.93 and approximately $54,848.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00287446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00245886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.14 or 0.01187603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,381.15 or 0.99981890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.01103619 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

