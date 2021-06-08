-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Workiva reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

WK traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.07.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

