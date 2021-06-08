$0.14 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

