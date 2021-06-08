-$0.17 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

