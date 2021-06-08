-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). Virgin Galactic also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

