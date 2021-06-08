-$0.32 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $681.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.