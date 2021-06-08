$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.03. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

