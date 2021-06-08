$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.73. 381,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

