$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.87.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Pentair by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pentair by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

