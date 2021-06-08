$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,625 shares of company stock worth $30,586,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.