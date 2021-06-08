$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,215,000 after acquiring an additional 327,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

