$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

