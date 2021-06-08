$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.93. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

WCC stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.59. 4,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

