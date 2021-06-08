1,085 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $233.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

