11,844 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.05.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,527 shares of company stock worth $5,931,267 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

