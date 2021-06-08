1,227 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $333.53. 419,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $337.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.41. The company has a market capitalization of $945.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.