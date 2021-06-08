1,316 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

