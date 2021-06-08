1,483 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.62. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $149.60.

