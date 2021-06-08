15,321 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock worth $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

