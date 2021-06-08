$166.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $166.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.66 million and the highest is $167.70 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. 2,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

