$17.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.48 billion and the lowest is $17.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $76.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $3,025,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

