$174.58 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $174.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.41 million and the lowest is $168.12 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $705.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 967,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.