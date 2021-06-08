1,799 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $146.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

