1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $126,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

