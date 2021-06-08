$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.96. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.