$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.07. 369,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.