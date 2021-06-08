$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.19. 1,664,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.