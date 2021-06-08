2,091 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,838,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.46. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.55 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

