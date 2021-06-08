2,236 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by First National Bank

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.10. 19,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

