25,522 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.