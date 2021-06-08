26,891 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,764 shares of company stock worth $5,600,082. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

