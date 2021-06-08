2,836 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.