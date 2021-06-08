$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

